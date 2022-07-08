7bone Burger Co branch goes up in flames as 80 firefighters battle to save it

Crews from St Mary’s, Hightown, Redbridge, Eastleigh, Winchester, Hamble and Fareham were called to tackle the fire in Portswood, Southampton, which broke out shortly before 8pm, Friday.

Fourteen crews and around 80 firefighter were part of the effort at its peak.

No injuries have been reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire broke out at 7bone in Portswood, Southampton, at about 8pm on Friday, July 8, 2022. Picture from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

It is not yet known what started the fire or the scale of the damage, but it is severe.

A tweet from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service at 10.48pm said: ‘The crews have worked extremely hard and the fire is now surrounded. The incident is being scaled down with five fire engines set to remain on the scene.

‘Portswood High Street will be closed until the morning as firefighters continue to dampen down.’