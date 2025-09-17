9 of the most dangerous areas across Portsmouth according to our readers

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Sep 2025, 18:22 BST
Readers have flagged a number of dangerous streets and areas they are wary of and would rather not have to visit.

Portsmouth city centre areas feature strongly – from Guildhall Walk to Commercial Road and the area around Guildhall Square where many a crime has taken place over the years. Buckland also gets a shout out from readers while Eastern Road is also mentioned as being a “death trap”.

What places do you think are the most dangerous in the area?

See the gallery below.

Guildhall Walk used to be classed as one of the most dangerous areas in the country. Although things have improved in recent times it is still a hotbed activity and attracts its fair share of trouble. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Guildhall Walk

Guildhall Walk used to be classed as one of the most dangerous areas in the country. Although things have improved in recent times it is still a hotbed activity and attracts its fair share of trouble. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
The area around Portsmouth Guildhall is a busy spot where revellers flock and has been the scene of many of crimes over the years Picture: Adobe Stock

2. Portsmouth Guildhall

The area around Portsmouth Guildhall is a busy spot where revellers flock and has been the scene of many of crimes over the years Picture: Adobe Stock Photo: -

Photo Sales
Winston Churchill Avenue has been flagged for speeding drivers but the area is also home to Portsmouth's Combined Court and the magistrates court as well as the police station.

3. Winston Churchill Avenue

Winston Churchill Avenue has been flagged for speeding drivers but the area is also home to Portsmouth's Combined Court and the magistrates court as well as the police station. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Drone photograph of traffic on Eastern Road. The road has been the scene of many serious and fatal crashes and has been described as a "death trap" by readers.

4. Eastern Road

Drone photograph of traffic on Eastern Road. The road has been the scene of many serious and fatal crashes and has been described as a "death trap" by readers. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice