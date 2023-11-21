9 people charged with violent disorder after Southampton's Premier League match against Tottenham
The charges relate to alleged disorder which took place in Oxford Street on March 18, following the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium.
Following extensive work by Hampshire police’s Investigations and Football Unit, the following have been charged with violent disorder.
They are:
-- David Pilgrim, 46, of Wellington Close, Dibden Purlieu-- Bradley Doughty, 38, of Holly Gardens, West End-- Bradley Law, 22, of Providence Hill, Bursledon-- Charlie Morrow, 21, of Bursledon Road, Southampton-- Owen Eldridge, 22, of Coxford Close, Southampton-- Thomas Burke, 30, of Peverells Wood Avenue, Chandler's Ford-- Jacob Ball, 18, of Outlands Lane, Curdridge-- Thomas Ryalls, 22, of Oak Road, Bursledon-- A 16-year-old boy from Dibden Purlieu
Eight of those nine will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 19. While Doughty will appear at the same court on January 2, 2024. Two men from Southampton have also been sent summons to appear at court on December 19.
Chief inspector Stuart Ratcliffe said: "These charges follow a lot of hard work from our teams since the game in March, and we expect there to be further charges in due course for others alleged to have been involved.
"We know the vast majority of fans are attending games solely to watch the football, and we want to ensure they are able to do this without encountering any trouble."