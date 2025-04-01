9 pictures as police storm Gosport house during drugs raid

On Monday morning around 8.30am, a 15-strong team of officers turned up at a Tukes Avenue address in Bridgemary before battering through the door and carrying out searches.

The suspect was detained by a separate group of officers at a side exit to the house before being handcuffed and placed in the back of a force van a short time later.

A mobile phone was subsequently seized along with cannabis as the force continues to build up its “bigger intelligence picture” and pursue its “wider investigation into drugs supply in Gosport”.

At the warrant, the suspect was also arrested for unrelated criminal damage incidents involving a motorbike being pushed over and car wing mirrors being kicked off three cars in Gosport High Street in the early hours of 30 March. He was bailed until 30 June in relation to those matters.

The dramatic scene, which left the front door destroyed, caused a stir in the area as locals watched on with interest. Meanwhile, police were forced to warn a large man with his top off who had confronted officers while standing in the road. A male brandishing a mobile phone was also seen speeding up and down the road on a motorbike as if to goad officers. No other arrests were made yesterday.

Inspector for Gosport, Sam Warne, said: “We have been conducting a police and evidence act warrant at an address as part of our efforts to stem out the control of drugs into Gosport.

“It was very positive. Shortly after 8.30am officers attended the address and gained access to the property. We located one male who was arrested.

“There will be further police action as we continue to target drugs and drug suppliers.”

