9 pictures of tragic scene after girl, 8, dies following balcony fall at Portsmouth tower block

An eight-year-old girl died after falling from a balcony at a Portsmouth tower block yesterday evening – with a woman arrested.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST

Emergency crews swarmed en masse outside Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, around 6.30pm on Thursday with the whole area cordoned off as paramedics attempted to save the girl’s life.

But police have today confirmed the child died after the balcony fall – with a 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Officers are carrying out patrols and guarding the area today as an investigation is launched to establish the facts of the tragic incident that has left a community devastated.

The scene was one of pandemonium on Thursday evening but by Friday morning the area was quiet. One police officer was stood by the block checking who was coming in and out of the building.

The large cordon from Thursday was replaced with a smaller area taped off. A medical kit was spotted at the scene.

A police spokesman, confirming the tragedy earlier to The News, said: “We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died. Her family has been informed.

“Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.

“A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody at this time.”

