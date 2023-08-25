Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey

As reported, emergency crews swarmed en masse outside Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, around 6.30pm with the area cordoned off to a “serious” incident.

Police have now confirmed that a girl died after falling from a balcony with a 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of neglect.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the tragic incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died. Her family has been informed.

“Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.