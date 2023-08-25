News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Girl, 8, dies after falling from balcony at Portsmouth tower block as woman, 43, arrested

An eight-year-old girl died after falling from a balcony at a Portsmouth tower block yesterday evening – with a woman arrested.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST
Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu VaizeyEmergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey

As reported, emergency crews swarmed en masse outside Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, around 6.30pm with the area cordoned off to a “serious” incident.

READ NOW: Emergency crews swarm to balcony incident

Police have now confirmed that a girl died after falling from a balcony with a 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of neglect.

Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu VaizeyEmergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the tragic incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died. Her family has been informed.

“Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.

“A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody at this time.”