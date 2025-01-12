Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been left with a broken wrist after being attacked in the street without warning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal for help after the assault which took place on Friday, January 3 in Waterlooville and have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Police have appealed for help to find this man after an assault in Waterlooville on January 3 2025 | Hants Police

Police said in a statement: “It was reported a man in his 20s suffered a broken wrist after being approached by another man in Aston Road, Waterlooville, who then assaulted him without warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man we wish to speak with is believed to be between the age of 55 and 70 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall, white of medium build, and with grey or white hair.

“He was wearing a light coloured beanie hat, dark blue coat, navy jeans, dark gloves, and he had been riding a green Carrera mountain bike.

“If you know this man or have any information about the assault, then please call 101 and quote the reference 44250002689.

“Alternatively, you can submit information online by going to https://orlo.uk/SSY11.”