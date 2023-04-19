News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
31 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
4 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

A piano was found dumped outside Portsmouth police station - and Facebook had a field day

A piano was dumped by a police station on Tuesday – to the delight of witty Facebook commenters.

By David George
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST
The piano was found outside Portsmouth Central Police Station at about 6.40am.The piano was found outside Portsmouth Central Police Station at about 6.40am.
The piano was found outside Portsmouth Central Police Station at about 6.40am.

The piano was found at 6.40am on Tuesday, April 18 outside Portsmouth Central Police Station. Police are now looking to reunite the Yamaha piano with its rightful owner.

Hoping to shed some light on what happened, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary appealed to the public for answers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth's Elegance strip club to reopen next week despite objections of residents

In turning to members of the public, everyone in Portsmouth brought their best piano jokes to the party, including readers of The News.

Most Popular

Commenting on our Facebook page, Grahame Wilkins asked: ‘I suppose Plod are asking for any 'key' witnesses?’

Antony Glasbey suggested that the piano ‘might belong to A minor’ while Tony Fenlon, clearly thinking along the same wavelength, claimed it was a ‘crime on a minor scale.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adrian Davis said: ‘Maybe ask Elton [John] if he is still standing.’

Meanwhile, Daniel Weston gave police a helpful hint in their investigation, as he said: ‘The key to this investigation is realising that the case really is black and white.’

Kirsty Andrews added: ‘I laughed at the post, but some of these comments are well on key.’

It’s believed that Portsmouth police will increase the scale of the investigation if necessary, but should be sharp enough to get to the bottom of the mystery without being strung along.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If the piano belongs to you, then you can contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary through their website or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.