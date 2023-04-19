The piano was found outside Portsmouth Central Police Station at about 6.40am.

The piano was found at 6.40am on Tuesday, April 18 outside Portsmouth Central Police Station. Police are now looking to reunite the Yamaha piano with its rightful owner.

Hoping to shed some light on what happened, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary appealed to the public for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In turning to members of the public, everyone in Portsmouth brought their best piano jokes to the party, including readers of The News.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Grahame Wilkins asked: ‘I suppose Plod are asking for any 'key' witnesses?’

Antony Glasbey suggested that the piano ‘might belong to A minor’ while Tony Fenlon, clearly thinking along the same wavelength, claimed it was a ‘crime on a minor scale.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Davis said: ‘Maybe ask Elton [John] if he is still standing.’

Meanwhile, Daniel Weston gave police a helpful hint in their investigation, as he said: ‘The key to this investigation is realising that the case really is black and white.’

Kirsty Andrews added: ‘I laughed at the post, but some of these comments are well on key.’

It’s believed that Portsmouth police will increase the scale of the investigation if necessary, but should be sharp enough to get to the bottom of the mystery without being strung along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad