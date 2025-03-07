A Jamaican restaurant owner is hunting for a perpetrator who broke in and stole cash from its shack - with the venue’s owner wanting a “chat” with the thief.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natty’s Jerk, Commercial Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Natty’s Jerk in Commercial Road lost £60 during the break-in around 8.15pm on Monday. The cash was stolen from a tip-jar by the cruel criminal.

Police have been informed and are making enquiries to find the culprit - as is Natty’s. A social media post from owner Natty Crutchfield said they were hopeful of finding the individual responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “We are now confident that we are heading in the right direction and want to thank you all for your support in helping us find the perpetrator.”

Posting the message alongside a picture of the suspect, the post added: “This is a mugshot of the mug that broke into the shack and stole money from us last night. If you know him, please let big man know that Natty would like to see him for a likkle chat.”

A police spokesperson said: “At about 8.15pm on 3 March, a man broke into Natty's Shack on Commercial Road and stole a tip jar containing approximately £60 cash. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the male.”

You can find Natty’s post and picture of the suspect here.