A man is still in hospital with serious injuries following a severe two-car crash.

Emergency services were scrambled to the westbound carriageway of the A27 on Wednesday (December 13). The collision, in Southbourne near Chichester, involved a silver Peugeot and a Volkswagen Transporter.

The Peugeot driver, a 66-year-old man from Storrington, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was treated by paramedics. He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains.

A man is still in hospital following a collision on the A27 in Southbourne near Chichester. He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Picture: Google Street View.

A 27-year-old man from Brighton, who was driving the Volkswagen, was uninjured in the crash. Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident, to get in touch with them.

Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a serious collision and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, we would like anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles either during or in the run up to the collision to come forward.”