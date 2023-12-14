A27 crash: Driver taken to hospital following two car collision on A27 at Southbourne
Emergency services attended a collision involving two vehicles on the A27 westbound at Southbourne at approximately 12.30pm on December 13. One driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene of the collision. A second driver was rushed to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries. As a result of the collision part of the A27 was closed off for hours whilst emergency services dealt with the incident and cleared the road.
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to report to police online or via 101 quoting Operation Abbotsone.