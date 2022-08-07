A27 driver clocked at 103mph near Emsworth, say Hampshire roads police

Roads police have clocked a speeder doing 103mph on the A27 – and given them a ticking-off on Twitter.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 1:31 pm

The driver was clocked today just after 12.30pm.

Tweeting from the @HantsPolRoads account, officers said: ‘No reason to be driving at this speed on the A27 at Emsworth.

‘The roads are busy with summer traffic and this could have gone horribly wrong. Driver reported for summons. #ItsNotWorthTheRisk.’

If convicted, drivers caught doing more than 100mph can have six points added to their driving licence, or can be banned for up to eight weeks. However, in serious cases or for repeat offenders, the ban can be longer.

This week police released pictures of speeding motorcyclists who were spotted racing through the Meon Valley, on the southbound A32 at the A272 junction near West Meon at about 5.45pm on Saturday last week. The bikes numberplates were either covered or positioned in a way which meant they couldn’t be read.

Call 101 with any information.

