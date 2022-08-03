It happened on the A32 southbound near West Meon at around 5.45pm on Sunday July 31 as a group of motorcyclists were seen riding near the junction of the A272 at high speed.

Hampshire police have released a picture of a red and silver Suzuki GSXR and a black Yamaha as they attempt to find the riders.

Police want to find riders of these motorcycles. Pic Hants police

A police statement said: ‘The number plates were either covered or positioned in a way they could not been read.

‘Officers have been carrying out enquiries, but are now appealing to the public for help.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any CCTV images or dashcam footage that could help our investigation?

‘We would like to speak to both riders as we believe they may have information that can help with our enquiries.’

