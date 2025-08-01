Two lorries crashed into each other on a major dual carriageway which forced it to be closed.

The pair of HGVs were involved in a collision on the A27 westbound earlier this week. The incident happened at roughly 9.30am on Monday morning (July 28). Southwick tunnel had to be closed for several hours while investigation teams and emergency services worked at the scene.

Sussex Police have launched an investigation. They said: “The collision involved a white Volvo lorry towing a blue trailer and an orange DAF lorry.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward. Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam or mobile footage.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 313 of 28/07.”