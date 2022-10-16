News you can trust since 1877
A3 crash: BMW driver being hunted by police after motorist fled the scene

POLICE vow they are ‘coming for’ a motorist who drove off after being involved in a collision last night.

By David George
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2022, 7:19am

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit is investigating an incident along the A3 last night, where two vehicles collided along the southbound carriageway near Horndean.

When police arrived late last night, one vehicle was parked up by the side of the road. However, the second car was nowhere to be seen.

One lane was closed while police dealt with the incident. Picture: Roads policing unit

Posting on Twitter, the roads policing unit issued a stark warning to the motorist who fled the scene.

They said: ‘[We attended a] two vehicle collision at A3 south, Horndean. One vehicle came to rest in a ditch at the roadside – occupants are okay.

‘We can't update on the condition of the BMW occupants as they left the scene before we arrived. Can't think why.

‘Don't worry though. We're coming for you.’

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police force by dialling 101.

In an emergency, always dial 999.