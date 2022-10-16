Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit is investigating an incident along the A3 last night, where two vehicles collided along the southbound carriageway near Horndean.

When police arrived late last night, one vehicle was parked up by the side of the road. However, the second car was nowhere to be seen.

One lane was closed while police dealt with the incident. Picture: Roads policing unit

Posting on Twitter, the roads policing unit issued a stark warning to the motorist who fled the scene.

They said: ‘[We attended a] two vehicle collision at A3 south, Horndean. One vehicle came to rest in a ditch at the roadside – occupants are okay.

‘We can't update on the condition of the BMW occupants as they left the scene before we arrived. Can't think why.

‘Don't worry though. We're coming for you.’

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police force by dialling 101.