As Liz Truss' government prioritises a growth-driven economy, with the belief that trade can stave off the impacts of an economic downturn, the management at Portsmouth International Port believes it could have a ‘vital’ role to play.

With national media consistently reporting delays at Dover, Portsmouth’s port is vying for government support amid claims it could ‘step up’ when the going gets tough.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson with Secretary of State for Transport Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP and Portsmouth International Port Director Mike Sellers during the tour of the port.

It comes after transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, visited the port this weekend for a meeting with port director Mike Sellers, and city council leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

She said: ‘It’s been great to meet with them and have a proper discussion about the work they have done to expand the opportunities for cruise ships and for unaccompanied freight.

‘We want to maximise our ports so there is some really interesting work going on here that I look forward to working on with them.’

‘Ports are critical to our growth – it gives our producers the ability to export things like food and technology, while bringing in all the goods we consume and that our businesses need.

‘We want to make sure our ports are supported as much as possible.'

For Mr Sellers and Cllr Vernon-Jackson, the focus is on expanding the port’s operations, in a bid to turn the government’s attention towards giving the city more financial support.

‘This port belongs to the people of Portsmouth – they own this place and their council tax pays for it,’ he said.

‘As a country we are very dependent on the Dover crossing, and for the resilience of the United Kingdom we need to diversify and do more to portect the economy.

‘That way, if there are problems at Dover, Portsmouth can step up to the plate.’

According to Mr Sellers, the matter of the new border control facility was also discussed.

As part of Brexit preparations, the port spent £25m on a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, but had a shortfall in funding.

With the city council owning the port, this left the authority £6.1m out of pocket.

Mr Sellers said Ms Trevelyan was ‘in listening mode’ during her visit.