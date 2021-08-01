A3(M) traffic. Picture by Stuart Vaizey

Both carriageways of the A3(M) at Horndean between J1 and J2 were closed at 3pm on Sunday after the man was spotted and emergency services were called.

The footbridge that runs over the A3(M), accessible from Portsmouth Road, was also closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road and bridge reopened by 3.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: 'We're pleased to tell you the carriageways and bridge are now reopen.

‘We had been responding to a concern for welfare report after a man was spotted on the wrong side of the bridge barrier. He is now safe and receiving support.’

For mental health support, please click here.

For emergency access to mental health support, please call NHS 111 and speak to the NHS Mental Health Triage Service

This service provides advice, support and guidance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone living in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

If it is an emergency call 999.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron