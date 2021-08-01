A3(M) at Horndean closed by police after man spotted wrong side of overhead bridge barriers
A BUSY road was closed today after a man was spotted the wrong side of the overhead bridge barrier.
Both carriageways of the A3(M) at Horndean between J1 and J2 were closed at 3pm on Sunday after the man was spotted and emergency services were called.
The footbridge that runs over the A3(M), accessible from Portsmouth Road, was also closed.
The road and bridge reopened by 3.40pm.
A police spokeswoman said: 'We're pleased to tell you the carriageways and bridge are now reopen.
‘We had been responding to a concern for welfare report after a man was spotted on the wrong side of the bridge barrier. He is now safe and receiving support.’
For mental health support, please click here.
For emergency access to mental health support, please call NHS 111 and speak to the NHS Mental Health Triage Service
This service provides advice, support and guidance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone living in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
If it is an emergency call 999.