Ageas Bowl responds to fears over cricket pitch ahead of match - days after brawl captured at Arctic Monkeys concert at ground
Thousands of people attended the Arctic Monkeys performance at the Ageas Bowl near Southampton last week. It led to concerns this Friday’s T20 match between Hampshire and Essex would have to be called off due to the state of the pitch.
But the Ageas Bowl has confirmed the match will go ahead. A spokesman said: ‘The square is unharmed and the game will still go ahead on Friday.’
The Ageas Bowl has been under-fire following last week’s Arctic Monkeys concert that saw a brawl - captured on social media - break-out between revellers in the middle of a packed crowd before security intervened.
The event was criticised by attendees due to the lack of sign-posting as people were not sure where they were supposed to go once it finished - with it taking some two hours just to get to a shuttle back to the car park.
It comes as the band have said they are ‘extremely sorry’ as they cancelled their upcoming show in Dublin as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis. The rock band has just performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday and were due to perform in Marlay Park in Dublin on Wednesday.
The group is also scheduled to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday as the festival at Worthy Farm returns for a 51st year.