Thousands of people attended the Arctic Monkeys performance at the Ageas Bowl near Southampton last week. It led to concerns this Friday’s T20 match between Hampshire and Essex would have to be called off due to the state of the pitch.

But the Ageas Bowl has confirmed the match will go ahead. A spokesman said: ‘The square is unharmed and the game will still go ahead on Friday.’

The Ageas Bowl has been under-fire following last week’s Arctic Monkeys concert that saw a brawl - captured on social media - break-out between revellers in the middle of a packed crowd before security intervened.

The event was criticised by attendees due to the lack of sign-posting as people were not sure where they were supposed to go once it finished - with it taking some two hours just to get to a shuttle back to the car park.

The group is also scheduled to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday as the festival at Worthy Farm returns for a 51st year.

Arctic Monkeys at The Ageas Bowl on June 14, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor