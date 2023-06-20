News you can trust since 1877
Leigh Park murder probe: Man arrested as police reveal identity of deceased

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder – and have named the man found dead in Leigh Park.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:17 BST

Police were called at 7.02am on Monday to the Chalton Crescent area following the discovery of a man’s body. The man has now been identified as 53-year-old Barry Cairns of Leigh Park. His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

READ NOW: Sleeping driver crash

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody, police said. ‘We are treating Barry’s death as suspicious and officers will remain in the Leigh Park area today conducting enquiries,’ a force spokesman said.

Police in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie LewisPolice in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie Lewis
Police in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie Lewis
Detective superintendent Sarah McConnell, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘Our thoughts remain with the family of Barry Cairns at this time, and we are urgently following up all lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding Barry’s death.

‘We understand that incidents of this nature can be unsettling for the local community, but we want people to be reassured that there will be a heightened police presence in the local area as we conduct a thorough investigation.

‘As part of our enquiries, police will be speaking to residents in Leigh Park and reviewing CCTV footage. Please don’t hesitate to speak to our officers if you have any concerns or any information to assist our enquiries.’

If you have information that could assist police, you can submit this to the investigation team by accessing our online portal. Simply scan the QR code pictured, or visit the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E06-PO1

Police in Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, after a man's body was discovered on Monday, June 19. The discovery is being treated as suspiciousPolice in Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, after a man's body was discovered on Monday, June 19. The discovery is being treated as suspicious
