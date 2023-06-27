News you can trust since 1877
'Aggressive' man seen 'behaving erratically' and causing 'distress' to the public arrested in Cowplain

Police arrested an ‘aggressive’ man who was seen threatening residents in Cowplain.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:13 BST

Several officers rushed to London Road over the weekend following reports of a male causing alarm and ‘distress’. A police spokesman said units were deployed on Saturday night after a man was seen ‘behaving erratically’ and scaring people.

He was later detained. ‘We were called at 9.58pm on Saturday, June 24, with reports of a man behaving erratically and being aggressive towards members of the public in London Road, Cowplain,’ a police spokesman said.

NOW READ: Police called to school after reports of teen carrying firearm

The man was detained in London Road, Cowplain, on Saturday (June 24) night. Picture: Google Street View.The man was detained in London Road, Cowplain, on Saturday (June 24) night. Picture: Google Street View.
‘Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on London Road on suspicion of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and failing to give a name and address.’ The spokesman added that the male was taken into custody and has been bailed with conditions.

The man’s bail will end on September 25, while officers continue their enquiries, the spokesman said.