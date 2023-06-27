Several officers rushed to London Road over the weekend following reports of a male causing alarm and ‘distress’. A police spokesman said units were deployed on Saturday night after a man was seen ‘behaving erratically’ and scaring people.

He was later detained. ‘We were called at 9.58pm on Saturday, June 24, with reports of a man behaving erratically and being aggressive towards members of the public in London Road, Cowplain,’ a police spokesman said.

The man was detained in London Road, Cowplain, on Saturday (June 24) night. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on London Road on suspicion of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and failing to give a name and address.’ The spokesman added that the male was taken into custody and has been bailed with conditions.