'Aggressive' man seen 'behaving erratically' and causing 'distress' to the public arrested in Cowplain
Several officers rushed to London Road over the weekend following reports of a male causing alarm and ‘distress’. A police spokesman said units were deployed on Saturday night after a man was seen ‘behaving erratically’ and scaring people.
He was later detained. ‘We were called at 9.58pm on Saturday, June 24, with reports of a man behaving erratically and being aggressive towards members of the public in London Road, Cowplain,’ a police spokesman said.
‘Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on London Road on suspicion of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and failing to give a name and address.’ The spokesman added that the male was taken into custody and has been bailed with conditions.
The man’s bail will end on September 25, while officers continue their enquiries, the spokesman said.