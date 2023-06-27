Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary rushed to Military Road in Gosport after someone reported a teenager to be carrying a firearm. Brune Park Community School also went into lockdown.

But when police arrived, they found the teenager to instead be carrying a bicycle pump.

SEE ALSO: Helicopters take flight from HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of private function

Police rushed to the scene yesterday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We were called at 9.32am on 26 June with reports of a suspicious incident on a cycle path near Military Road.

‘Police were told that a teenage boy was in a position of an item described as looking like a firearm.

‘The call was made to police in good faith, however officers attended and spoke to the boy who was in possession of a bicycle pump.’