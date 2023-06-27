News you can trust since 1877
Police called to Gosport school after reports teenager was carrying a firearm

Police officers rushed to a secondary school yesterday after reports that someone was carrying a firearm – but not all was as it seemed.
By David George
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary rushed to Military Road in Gosport after someone reported a teenager to be carrying a firearm. Brune Park Community School also went into lockdown.

But when police arrived, they found the teenager to instead be carrying a bicycle pump.

Police rushed to the scene yesterday morning.Police rushed to the scene yesterday morning.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We were called at 9.32am on 26 June with reports of a suspicious incident on a cycle path near Military Road.

‘Police were told that a teenage boy was in a position of an item described as looking like a firearm.

‘The call was made to police in good faith, however officers attended and spoke to the boy who was in possession of a bicycle pump.’

To report information to the police, people can dial 101. In an emergency, always call 999.