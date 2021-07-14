Police said four men were seen running on Church Road, Buckland, heading towards Commercial Road, between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on Thursday July 8.

The force believe two of the men were holding knives.

At this stage it is not known if there was another incident before the men were seen - with police continuing to investigate.

Police investigate

Officers do not think anyone was injured during the incident.

Police attended the scene and arrested two 19-year-old men from Portsmouth on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property.

They have both been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: ‘It’s not known at this time if there was another incident which has not yet been reported to police.

‘What was reported to police were concerns regarding this group running down the street carrying weapons.

‘Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry but would now like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw or heard anything.

‘We’re particularly keen to speak to two men who were seen in the area at the time.’

The first is described as Asian aged between 16 and 19, 5ft 8in tall with a chubby build, black hair and was wearing a blue hooded tracksuit top, matching blue bottoms and sliders with black socks.

The second man was black, aged between 16 and 19 with a slim build who was 5ft 8in and had black hair. He was wearing a black puffer jacket with dark grey bottoms and black trainers with a white sole.

Contact 101 quoting reference 44210269283 with any information or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

