Aldershot pair charged with shoplifting after items worth £1,700 stolen from garden centre near Farnham

Two people have been charged after a shopflifting incident which saw stock worth more than £1,700 stolen from a garden centre.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:07 GMT
A man and woman from Aldershot have been charged with shoplifting after items worth more than £1,700 were stolen from a garden centre.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers received a report that handbags and clothing worth £1,712 were stolen from Haskins Forest Lodge Garden Centre near Farnham on 1 February. John Bull, 44, of Tongham Road, Aldershot, has been charged with theft from a shop. Harriet Powell, 31, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Aldershot, has been charged with theft from a shop and obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of duty."

The pair are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (28 February).

