A man and woman from Aldershot have been charged with shoplifting after items worth more than £1,700 were stolen from a garden centre.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers received a report that handbags and clothing worth £1,712 were stolen from Haskins Forest Lodge Garden Centre near Farnham on 1 February. John Bull, 44, of Tongham Road, Aldershot, has been charged with theft from a shop. Harriet Powell, 31, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Aldershot, has been charged with theft from a shop and obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of duty."