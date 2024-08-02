The protest took place on Wednesday, July 31 at Potters International Hotel in Aldershot with around 200 people attending. While the majority were peaceful a minority resorted to throwing objects and subjecting people to racist abuse, with one officer suffering minor injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo said: “The swift and decisive actions of our officers last night saw this incident brought under control, preventing further harm to the community in Aldershot. Our role is to protect people’s lawful right to protest, while also preventing serious disorder and disruption to the local community and this is what happened last night.

“As ever, we continue to speak to our communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to ensure we have our teams where they need to be and we are constantly reviewing our patrol plans to reassure residents. Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest. However, officers will take a robust stance against those whose behaviour falls below the standard we expect and who choose to act outside of the law.”

The police have now released images of eight people they would like to speak to as part of their investigation. They are asking anyone with information call the police on 101, quoting 44240326041. Reports can also be made via their website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. The police have set up a portal for anyone who has any visual evidence, such as dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage. This can be found via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC24N06-PO1

Aldershot Protest Police are looking to identify eight individuals after a protest took place outside of Potters International Hotel in Aldershot. While the majority were peaceful some threw objects and subjected people to racist abuse. Do you recognise any of the following people?

Aldershot Protest As part of their investigation, officers are keen to identify the person pictured in this image. Do you know the people pictured? Do you have any information that could assist the police's investigation?

Aldershot Protest As part of their investigation, officers are keen to identify the person pictured in this image. Do you know the people pictured? Do you have any information that could assist the police's investigation?