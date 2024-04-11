A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.23am yesterday (10 April) to reports that a man in his 20s had been stabbed near the basketball court in Municipal Gardens. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital to receive treatment. Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have arrested three men as part of their investigation.

“A 31-year-old man from Aldershot arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent has been released and will face no further action. Officers are still working relentlessly to establish exactly what happened and would like to appeal for potential witnesses and any CCTV or doorbell footage that may help with the investigation. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see any suspicious behaviour? Do you have any footage of the park that may assist our enquiries? Do you have any dashcam footage which shows people leaving the park at that time?” If anyone has any information about the incident, or any relevant footage, call 101 and quote the reference number 44240149415. You can also report online via the police website website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.