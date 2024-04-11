Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers received reports that on Sunday, April 7, between 2pm and 3pm, a 19-year-old man was getting into the back of a Hyundai i10 on Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, when two men in black ski masks, one of whom had a knife, pulled the door open behind him. The men tried to pull him from the car and it is thought they may have been trying to take his expensive coat.

Police are appealing for information after two men tried to pull a teenage boy out of a car in an attempted robbery in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The driver of the car drove away before they could get the man out of the car and no one was hurt. The police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage/video of the incident, or who recognises the description of the men below.

The first man has been described as white, of skinny build, 5ft 10 inches tall and he was wearing a black ski mask, a shiny black puffer coat and black tracksuit bottoms.

The second man has been described as black, 5ft 10 inches tall and he was wearing a black ski mask, a shiny black puffer coat and black tracksuit bottoms.