Two men wearing ski masks tried to pull teenager from car in attempted Lee-on-the-Solent robbery
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers received reports that on Sunday, April 7, between 2pm and 3pm, a 19-year-old man was getting into the back of a Hyundai i10 on Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, when two men in black ski masks, one of whom had a knife, pulled the door open behind him. The men tried to pull him from the car and it is thought they may have been trying to take his expensive coat.
The driver of the car drove away before they could get the man out of the car and no one was hurt. The police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage/video of the incident, or who recognises the description of the men below.
The first man has been described as white, of skinny build, 5ft 10 inches tall and he was wearing a black ski mask, a shiny black puffer coat and black tracksuit bottoms.
The second man has been described as black, 5ft 10 inches tall and he was wearing a black ski mask, a shiny black puffer coat and black tracksuit bottoms.
The men were also accompanied by a boy, described as being white, shorter than the other men and possibly a child, who was not wearing a mask and did not get involved in the incident.
If anyone has any information that can help the police with the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44240145887, or report online via the website. Click here for more information. Alternativeley, you can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.