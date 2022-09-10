The pair were being held at Ford open prison near Littlehampton.

On Tuesday, 35-year-old Gary Foy left his workplace near the prison at about 5.15pm. He was due back at 10.30pm at the end of his shift and never returned. He is four years into a ten-year sentence for various offences including aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm.

Gary Foy, left, and Christopher Pike have gone on the run from Ford open prison

Then on Thursday 39-year-old Christopher Pike was found to have left at about 9.30am.

Pike may have used the rail network to travel to London and may continue to Liverpool.

Sussex police say that their enquiries suggest that the pair are together.