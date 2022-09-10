Alert issued after two men go on the run from Ford open prison in West Sussex
Two prisoners have gone on the run.
The pair were being held at Ford open prison near Littlehampton.
On Tuesday, 35-year-old Gary Foy left his workplace near the prison at about 5.15pm. He was due back at 10.30pm at the end of his shift and never returned. He is four years into a ten-year sentence for various offences including aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm.
Then on Thursday 39-year-old Christopher Pike was found to have left at about 9.30am.
Pike may have used the rail network to travel to London and may continue to Liverpool.
Sussex police say that their enquiries suggest that the pair are together.
Anyone who sees either man should not approach them but dial 999, quoting serial 1434 of 06/09.