Charles Cannon, 20, from Highfield Avenue, Aldershot, is charged with seven counts of possession of terrorist information.

It allegedly includes details on homemade explosives, ‘unconventional warfare devices and techniques’, and ‘booby traps'.

FW Pomeroy's Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey, London Picture: Jonathan Brady / PA

The offences were said to have taken place on dates between March 2018 and June 26 2019.

On Friday the defendant appeared at the Old Bailey by video link for a preliminary hearing.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for July 1 and a provisional trial at Winchester Crown Court from October 10.