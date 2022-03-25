Brittany Ferries’ newest vessel, Salamanca, is set to depart from Portsmouth International Port this weekend with more than 600 passengers and freight vehicles destined for Bilbao in Spain.

She is the first ferry in the UK to run off liquefied natural gas (LNG), rather than the usual heavy fuel oil – which is much more polluting.

Christophe Mathieu, chief executive officer of Brittany Ferries, said Portsmouth was the company’s ‘hub.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Mac Roue, Christophe Mathieu and Cdt Christophe Bergeroux from Brittany Ferries

‘This is a huge day for Brittany Ferries, but also for the city of Portsmouth,’ he said.

‘Pompey to Brittany Ferries is like terminal 5 Heathrow is to British Airways.

‘It is our hub, where we embark the vast majority of our passengers and freight, linking to four ports in France and two in northern Spain.

The new Salamanca ferry. Picture: Brittany Ferries

‘We’ve served the city for 45 years and look forward to serving it well into the future.

‘Portsmouth International Port is a key partner, and with four new LNG ships on the horizon including two hybrid vessels, we are going to play a key role in helping the port realise its ambition to be the greenest port in the UK.’

It is planned by 2025 four LNG ferries will call Portsmouth home, including two hybrids.

Mr Mathieu added: ‘LNG-powered ships like Salamanca are a clear statement of our commitment to the future and to fleet renewal.

Inside the new Salamanca ferry. Picture: Brittany Ferries

‘They are cleaner vessels, significantly cutting air quality emissions like soot and sulphur. That’s good news for port partners today, but they could be even greener in the years to come. Salamanca is capable of running on future fuels like e-methane or bio-methane if these become available in volume.’

As reported, the city council has set out a £92m 20-year ‘masterplan’ for the port, which includes the provision of shore power for ships alongside and facilities to cater for hybrid and fully-electric vessels in the future.

Council leader, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, welcomed the arrival of Salamanca.

Inside the new Salamanca ferry. Picture: Brittany Ferries

He said: ‘It’s really good news and it shows Brittany Ferries’ confidence in working out of Portsmouth.

‘It’s also very good news that the ferries – not just Salamanca – but the ones following will be using liquified gas rather than heavy fuel oil, which is significantly less polluting.

‘We have all seen naval ships and ferries with black smoke coming out of the funnels. This is a really great step that will inevitably see an improvement in air quality.’

He added: ‘I am very optimistic I think the port is doing well. We have had a difficult couple of years because of Covid but the market is looking up.

‘We’ve strengthened the future of the port by deliberately diversifying it.’

Salamanca will make two round trips to Bilbao each week – with one way taking around 28 hours. She will also make a weekly return-voyage to Cherbourg in France.

Inside the new Salamanca ferry. Picture: Brittany Ferries

And Brittany Ferries is set to strengthen its partnership with Portsmouth even further next year when Salamanca’s sister-ship Santona joins the fleet, to provide a route between Portsmouth and Santander.

Salamanca is one of the largest ships in the Brittany Ferries Fleet at 214.5 m long.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.