An alleged Portsmouth paedophile who was born male but now identifies as a woman is set to appear in court over the rape of a little girl.

Transgender woman Maddison Wilson, 37, is accused of abusing the young girl “with your penis” in 2011, a court charge states. Wilson is also accused of sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 13 around six years later.

The alleged sex offender spoke earlier this month to confirm their preferred pronouns of “she/her” in the dock at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. The Portsmouth resident wore a pink headband, all-black tracksuit and white sports trainers during the hearing and did not enter any pleas.

Wilson will now appear at Southampton Crown Court for a plea hearing on Wednesday. The alleged sex offender has been charged with rape of a girl under 13 and causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. Both of these alleged incidents took place in Hull in 2011.

Wilson is also accused of sexual assaulting a boy under the age of 13 and causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, with these offences allegedly happening in Southampton between 2017 and 2020.

*Editor’s note: Maddison Wilson has died and this court case has been discontinued as a result.