'Altercation' between teenage girls in North End leaves one 14-year-old with bruises

AN ‘ALTERCATION’ between teenage girls in North End has left one 14-year-old with bruises.

Officers are appealing to find a man who was there when the incident took place on Friday afternoon in Fearon Road.

A police spokesman said: ‘We would like to hear from a man who intervened following an altercation involving teenage girls in Fearon Road, Portsmouth around 3.30pm on October 11.

‘A 14-year-old girl sustained bruising.

‘The man might have information that could help our investigation.’

Anyone with any information should 101 quoting reference 44190364398.