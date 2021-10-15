Emergency services were called to Aldersey Fields in Alton on Sunday.

Bonnie Marie Harwod, 47, was found dead in her home.

A post mortem confirmed that she died as a result of a fatal stab wound.

Bonnie Marie Harwood. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/ Family tribute

Bonnie’s family have now released a photo of her and released a tribute.

They said: ‘Words cannot describe how we feel - our hearts have been broken into a million pieces.

‘We want to thank our family, friends, and Bonnie's friends for the love and support they have given us. Without them we don't know how we would cope with the loss of Bonnie.

‘We will always be thinking of her, and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time.’

Four people have been arrested this week on suspicion of her murder.

Two 46-year-old men, and a 51-year-old man, all from Alton, have been released from custody on police bail.

A 31-year-old man from Alton was also arrested and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Lee McClellan said: ‘This is a distressing investigation for all involved, and our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Bonnie.

‘As our investigation develops we continue to ask for any information from the public that may assist us.

‘If you have information about what’s happened, or any footage or images from Aldersey Fields between 9pm on October 9 and 1pm on October 10 then please make contact.’

He continues: ‘Anyone can upload footage to our portal using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC21N05-PO1’

‘We are incredibly grateful for the patience of the local community, and the help we have received already. There will be a continued presence in the area as we gather our evidence.’

Police continue to ask that anyone with information that may assist the investigation phones 101 with reference 44210407119.

