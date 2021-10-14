Portsmouth man Samuel Belstone charged with two counts of rape after officers investigate attack on 22-year-old woman
A PORTSMOUTH man has been charged by police officers investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:17 pm
Samuel Belstone, 29, of Copnor Road, has been charged with two counts of rape and possession of a controlled Class B drug.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.
This charge is in relation to an incident which happened in Portsmouth between 3am and 6am on October 9.