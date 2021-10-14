Portsmouth man Samuel Belstone charged with two counts of rape after officers investigate attack on 22-year-old woman

A PORTSMOUTH man has been charged by police officers investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman.

Samuel Belstone, 29, of Copnor Road, has been charged with two counts of rape and possession of a controlled Class B drug.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

Police in uniform.

This charge is in relation to an incident which happened in Portsmouth between 3am and 6am on October 9.

