Samuel Belstone, 29, of Copnor Road, has been charged with two counts of rape and possession of a controlled Class B drug.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

Police in uniform.

This charge is in relation to an incident which happened in Portsmouth between 3am and 6am on October 9.

