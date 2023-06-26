The man, in his thirties, exposed himself multiple times and sexually assaulted women and girls in a spree of offences on Friday, June 23. He is in police custody and will appear in court today (June 26) for his crimes.

James Michael Ford, 33, of Dines Close in Andover, has been charged with sexual assault, indecent exposure, and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will appear before Basingstoke Magistrate Court. Police are now asking witnesses to come forward and help their investigation into the incidents.

Ford is currently in police custody awaiting a court appearance.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are appealing for information and witnesses following a series of incidents on the same day in Andover. At about 1.15pm on Friday 23 June, a 29-year-old woman was walking on the Anton Lane Path when an unknown man approached her on a bicycle.

‘He pulled his tracksuit bottoms down and exposed himself to the woman, who walked away. Further down the path the woman told a dog walker what happened.

‘About 15 minutes later a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the junction of Colenzo Drive and Vigo Road. An unknown cyclist rode past her and smacked her bottom before cycling away.

‘Then at 2.45pm a 23-year-old woman was walking on Picket Twenty Way when she saw a man in a bush at the side of the road exposing himself. We then received a report of another sexual assault, which happened at about 4pm yesterday when an unknown male approached a 14-year-old girl on Anton Lane Path.

‘He touched her breasts and racially abused her before cycling away in the direction of Augusta Park. Following enquiries a 33-year-old man from Hurstbourne Tarrant, Andover, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and indecent exposure. He remains in custody.’

The force would like to speak to anyone who saw Ford – and are particularly interested to hear from the dog walker as a potential witness.