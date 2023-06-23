News you can trust since 1877
Leigh Park murder probe: Two men appear in court following death of Barry Cairns

Two men charged as part of the murder probe into the death of Barry Cairns in Leigh Park have appeared in court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:38 BST

Police were called at 7.02am on Monday (June 19) to the Chalton Crescent area following the discovery of the 53-year-old’s body. On Thursday police said they had charged Dale Edmonds, 47, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, and Mark Walkley, 42, of no fixed address, with perverting the course of justice.

READ NOW: Arrests in murder probe

They were both remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today – where neither defendant entered a plea. They were remanded in custody with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on July 24.

Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the suspected murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh ParkFloral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the suspected murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park
Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the suspected murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barry’s death and encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to submit any information via the police online portal mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E06-PO1

Barry’s next of kin have been informed of his death and are being supported by officers.

