Andover murder probe: Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering 62-year-old and man also held
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 62-year-old was found dead in Hampshire.
The murder probe was launched after the man was discovered in New Street, Andover on Wednesday.
NOW READ: Portsmouth drug dealer is jailed
Police swooped on the 36-year-old, who is from Andover, in Birmingham.
A 43-year-old man from Aldridge in the West Midlands has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both are in custody.
Police are continuing to ask for information, or footage, that may assist their investigation and have asked people to call 101 with reference Op Brier.