Andover murder probe: Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering 62-year-old and man also held

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 62-year-old was found dead in Hampshire.
By Tom Morton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 18:35 BST

The murder probe was launched after the man was discovered in New Street, Andover on Wednesday.

Police swooped on the 36-year-old, who is from Andover, in Birmingham.

Police investigating a murder in Andover have arrested two peoplePolice investigating a murder in Andover have arrested two people
A 43-year-old man from Aldridge in the West Midlands has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both are in custody.

Police are continuing to ask for information, or footage, that may assist their investigation and have asked people to call 101 with reference Op Brier.

Information can also be submitted here.