Robertino Brown, 22, of Knox Road, Stamshaw appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, June 30) for sentence after pleading guilty at the same court in May to six counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was jailed for four years and four months.

NOW READ: Fourth dispersal order issued for Portsmouth seafront

Brown was arrested in September 2021 by officers from Portsmouth’s High Harm team on patrol in Commercial Road.

Robertino Brown, of Knox Road, Stamshaw, has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison for his involvement in Class A drug supply in Portsmouth. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty at the same court in May to six counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs Picture: Hampshire police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers spotted what they suspected to be drug-related activity and Brown was stopped and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

He had on him money and two phones, one of which was missing the sim card.

An address linked to Brown was searched under Section 18 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, where 69 wraps of crack cocaine and 16 wraps of heroin were discovered. Drug paraphernalia was also found there.

Further examination of one of the phones revealed that it was the operator of a local drug line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown was arrested for further drugs offences in July 2022 and April 2023.

Det Sgt Claire Ratcliffe, of Portsmouth’s High Harm Team, said: ‘Drug supply causes harm and misery to our communities and we are pleased that Brown, who was running a drug line supplying some of the most harmful drugs we deal with, will now face the consequences of his actions and be taken off the streets.

‘This result comes following some brilliant proactive policing work and a thorough, comprehensive investigation. My team will continue targeting drug-related harm and the associated violence that comes with it, and keep up the pressure on those known to us locally as being involved in this kind of activity.

‘I hope this sentence demonstrates our commitment to tackling drugs and keeping people safe from the harm they cause. I also hope it sends out a clear message to anyone involved in supplying drugs – we will do everything in our power to identify you and bring you to justice.’

Police have encouraged anyone who suspects drug-related activity is taking place in their neighbourhood to report it, saying: ‘Every piece of information helps us to build a stronger intelligence picture and allows us to take action.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad