Angry confrontation as men caught 'eating fish' out of pond at Southsea Rock Gardens
A man captured a video in which he says three men were caught eating fish from the pond on Tuesday around 4pm.
The local said he “confronted” the individuals - who he claims are asylum seekers - before he was met with hostility and “threatened”, with one of the alleged fish-eaters running away. He also claimed seagulls have been eaten by the men.
The video shows the angry resident shout at the males by the pond, saying: “Stop eating fish out the pond. Leave the fish alone.”
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.20pm on Tuesday (4 March), with a report that two men were eating fish out of the pond at the Rock Gardens in Southsea.
“Following a review of the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file this investigation pending any further information coming to light.”