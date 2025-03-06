Angry confrontation as men caught 'eating fish' out of pond at Southsea Rock Gardens

Police were called out after men were reportedly spotted eating fish out of a pond at the Rock Gardens in Southsea.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended Southsea Rock Gardens after reports fish were being eaten | Supplied

A man captured a video in which he says three men were caught eating fish from the pond on Tuesday around 4pm.

The local said he “confronted” the individuals - who he claims are asylum seekers - before he was met with hostility and “threatened”, with one of the alleged fish-eaters running away. He also claimed seagulls have been eaten by the men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video shows the angry resident shout at the males by the pond, saying: “Stop eating fish out the pond. Leave the fish alone.”

Police attended Southsea Rock Gardens after reports fish were being eaten | supp

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.20pm on Tuesday (4 March), with a report that two men were eating fish out of the pond at the Rock Gardens in Southsea.

“Following a review of the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file this investigation pending any further information coming to light.”