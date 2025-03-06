Angry confrontation as men caught 'eating fish' out of pond at Southsea Rock Gardens

Police were called out after men were reportedly spotted eating fish out of a pond at the Rock Gardens in Southsea.

Police attended Southsea Rock Gardens after reports fish were being eaten | Supplied

A man captured a video in which he says three men were caught eating fish from the pond on Tuesday around 4pm.

The local said he “confronted” the individuals - who he claims are asylum seekers - before he was met with hostility and “threatened”, with one of the alleged fish-eaters running away. He also claimed seagulls have been eaten by the men.

The video shows the angry resident shout at the males by the pond, saying: “Stop eating fish out the pond. Leave the fish alone.”

Police attended Southsea Rock Gardens after reports fish were being eaten | supp

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.20pm on Tuesday (4 March), with a report that two men were eating fish out of the pond at the Rock Gardens in Southsea.

“Following a review of the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file this investigation pending any further information coming to light.”

