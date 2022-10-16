Animal Welfare Investigations Project (AWIP) is conducting intelligence-led covert investigations into puppy farming across the county, and believe there is an operation currently running in Southampton.

The project is appealing for anyone who has purchased a sick puppy within the last 12 months to come forward.

Jacob Lloyd, senior investigator at AWIP, said: ‘Anonymity drives the illegal online puppy trade. Puppies are raised in awful conditions on far-away farms whilst sold as home-bred dogs.

A puppy farm in Moray, Scotland, uncovered by a raid in December 2021. Picture by Scottish SPCA

‘The illegal puppy trade is a lucrative commercial enterprise. It is a way for organised criminal groups to make significant profits at the expense of consumer fraud and animal welfare.

‘We are aware of complaints of sick puppies being sold in the Southampton area. We want to identify the perpetrators and bring those responsible to justice.

‘Cruelty to animals, including the illicit puppy trade, is a serious criminal offence that can carry up to five years in prison.

‘If anyone has purchased a puppy within the last 12 months, I would ask that they call my team on 0333 335 5749 or email [email protected]k. We will treat all information in the strictest confidence.’

The Animal Welfare Investigations Project is formed by a team of covert private investigators who specialise in investigating serious and organised animal cruelty. It is a project of CB Intelligence Limited.

We conduct professional investigations using lawful methods including conducting surveillance, gathering witness statements, securing expert witness evidence, and careful preparation of a case file.