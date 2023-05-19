News you can trust since 1877
Anti-social behaviour: Dispersal order issued in Gosport park following 'severe negative impact' on residents

Police have issued a dispersal order in Gosport following several anti-social behaviour complaints.

By Freddie Webb
Published 19th May 2023, 14:45 BST- 2 min read

Local officers issued the order yesterday evening around Leesland Park. This covers streets including Pelham Road, Zetland Road, Lavinia Road, Whitworth Close and others.

Similar legislation was also enacted in Portsmouth city centre yesterday, with officers having to enforce those powers to move someone on. These powers were put in place after teenagers were seen playing football in shops, throwing stones at buses and hurling items off rooftops.

Officers have implemented dispersal order powers in the area around Leesland Park in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.Officers have implemented dispersal order powers in the area around Leesland Park in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
The powers are in force until 8pm this evening. Several reports were made about the behaviour of youths in the park.

Officers can order a person to leave a location and not return within a specified time period – with anyone under 16 being taken back to their parents.

Sergeant Pragnell, of the Central team, said, ‘We know it is only a small minority of people who become involved in this sort of behaviour. However, the impacts of ASB can be far-reaching and have a severe negative impact on the lives of local residents.

The area which the dispersal order covers. Picture: Gosport Police.The area which the dispersal order covers. Picture: Gosport Police.
‘Anti-social behaviour often goes hand in hand with other associated criminal activity, and we are determined to put a stop to this and target the individuals involved. The tactics we are using are a robust measure to keep the public safe and ensure local people’s lives aren’t disrupted.

‘If you have witnessed or been affected by any of this type of behaviour in the area, please continue to report it to police so we can target our patrols and take further proactive action.’