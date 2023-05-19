Local officers issued the order yesterday evening around Leesland Park. This covers streets including Pelham Road, Zetland Road, Lavinia Road, Whitworth Close and others.

Similar legislation was also enacted in Portsmouth city centre yesterday, with officers having to enforce those powers to move someone on. These powers were put in place after teenagers were seen playing football in shops, throwing stones at buses and hurling items off rooftops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Teenagers run rampant in Portsmouth city centre

Officers have implemented dispersal order powers in the area around Leesland Park in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

The powers are in force until 8pm this evening. Several reports were made about the behaviour of youths in the park.

Officers can order a person to leave a location and not return within a specified time period – with anyone under 16 being taken back to their parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Pragnell, of the Central team, said, ‘We know it is only a small minority of people who become involved in this sort of behaviour. However, the impacts of ASB can be far-reaching and have a severe negative impact on the lives of local residents.

SEE ALSO: Police use dispersal order powers in city centre

The area which the dispersal order covers. Picture: Gosport Police.

‘Anti-social behaviour often goes hand in hand with other associated criminal activity, and we are determined to put a stop to this and target the individuals involved. The tactics we are using are a robust measure to keep the public safe and ensure local people’s lives aren’t disrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad