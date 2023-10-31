Anti-social behaviour hotspots were targeted by police officers in Fareham over the weekend.

A dispersal order was in place in Fareham town centre. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary had received reports of young people targeting small businesses amid an anti-social behaviour spike – leading to the dispersal order being used.

Key areas under the order included Fareham Shopping Centre, West Street, the Tesco Superstore in Quay Street, Western Way, parts of Osborn Road and other streets. A police spokesman said the work done by officers was positive as they did not need to enforce the order.

A dispersal order was in place in Fareham town centre over the weekend. Picture: Malcolm Wells (171023-6450).

Emergency personnel were allowed to ask people to move on from an area and prevent them from returning while the powers were in place. Refusing to comply can result in an arrest. Hotspot areas

"Local officers (both neighbourhoods and response officers) were out in the town centre throughout the weekend whilst the dispersal order was in place,” the spokesman said. “No individuals were formally served dispersal notices during this period, however officers engaged with groups of youths who were congregating in some of our hotspot areas.

"These groups were asked to move on and did so on request.” The spokesman said ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour in Fareham are being addressed with the help of their partners.

“As part of this we will continue targeted patrols in the area and make use of further dispersal orders when it is necessary and proportionate for us to do so,” he added.