Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers will be enforcing the order from 6pm this evening (October 27) in Fareham Town Centre. It will be in place until 6pm on Sunday (October 29).

Key areas under the order include Fareham Shopping Centre, West Street, the Tesco Superstore in Quay Street, Western Way, parts of Osborn Road and other streets. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the powers are being used in response issues of youth-related anti-social behaviour and disorder which is “having a detrimental impact on local businesses.”

NOW READ: Police storm house in early morning drugs raid

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dispersal order will be in place in Fareham this weekend. Picture: Malcolm Wells (171023-6450)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dispersal orders enable police to deal with any issues of ASB in a directed area more effectively, and give our officers the power to order a person who is likely to or has caused harassment, alarm or distress, or has been involved in crime and disorder to leave the area with no return within the specified time period,” the force added.

"Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest. Children between the ages of 10 and 16 who are issued with dispersal notices will be taken home to their parents.”

Police said intense patrols will be conducted over the weekend to deter any criminality. Officers will be liaising with businesses, young people and other residents.