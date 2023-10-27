Despicable youths targeting businesses forces police to set up dispersal order in Fareham town centre
Officers will be enforcing the order from 6pm this evening (October 27) in Fareham Town Centre. It will be in place until 6pm on Sunday (October 29).
Key areas under the order include Fareham Shopping Centre, West Street, the Tesco Superstore in Quay Street, Western Way, parts of Osborn Road and other streets. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the powers are being used in response issues of youth-related anti-social behaviour and disorder which is “having a detrimental impact on local businesses.”
"Dispersal orders enable police to deal with any issues of ASB in a directed area more effectively, and give our officers the power to order a person who is likely to or has caused harassment, alarm or distress, or has been involved in crime and disorder to leave the area with no return within the specified time period,” the force added.
"Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest. Children between the ages of 10 and 16 who are issued with dispersal notices will be taken home to their parents.”
Police said intense patrols will be conducted over the weekend to deter any criminality. Officers will be liaising with businesses, young people and other residents.
"Anti-social behaviour and the associated criminality makes life miserable for local people and businesses,” police said. “We will continue to make enquiries and use all tactics available to us to tackle this, and encourage anyone affected by ASB or retail crime to please keep reporting incidents to us.”