Jack Spong, a 32-year-old who is originally from Surrey, was last seen leaving an address in the Popley area of Basingstoke at 7.30am on Thursday, July 7.

Hampshire Constabulary and his family say they are ‘extremely concerned for his welfare’.

Any members of the public with information about Jack’s whereabouts are asked to get in contact with police.

Missing man Jack Spong. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Extensive enquiries are being carried out to locate him and we are now turning to you for assistance.

‘Jack is described as being white, around 6ft tall and has black hair.

‘He was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, dark blue jeans and Vans trainers. He was also carrying a black bag, believed to be a bin liner.