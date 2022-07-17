Appeal for help from ‘extremely concerned’ Hampshire Constabulary as they search for missing 32-year-old man

COUNTY police are appealing for help in finding a missing man.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 8:52 am
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 8:52 am

Jack Spong, a 32-year-old who is originally from Surrey, was last seen leaving an address in the Popley area of Basingstoke at 7.30am on Thursday, July 7.

Hampshire Constabulary and his family say they are ‘extremely concerned for his welfare’.

Any members of the public with information about Jack’s whereabouts are asked to get in contact with police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Missing man Jack Spong. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Read More

Read More
Anti-social behaviour from ‘very small minority’ of young people leads to disper...

In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Extensive enquiries are being carried out to locate him and we are now turning to you for assistance.

‘Jack is described as being white, around 6ft tall and has black hair.

‘He was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, dark blue jeans and Vans trainers. He was also carrying a black bag, believed to be a bin liner.

‘If you have seen Jack or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting 44220274226.’

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter