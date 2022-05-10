They are also appealing for help locating a bike stolen from outside McDonald’s at approximately 6pm yesterday (May 9).
While the victim did what they could to leave their bike locked securely, the lock was cut through and the offender was off within minutes.
In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘Please be aware of an increase in bike thefts within the area.
‘Please report any thefts to us as soon as you can to increase our chance of hopefully locating your bike.
‘Please contact us (online / 101) should you see any sighting of this bike [pictured] in the area quoting crime ref 44220183302.’
The police also advised that bike owners follow a number of precautions to prevent offenders from stealing their bikes: leaving bikes secure in well lit areas, busy areas of foot traffic and where possible near any CCTV, getting bikes bike security coded, making a note of serial numbers for identification, and registering bikes on a free national cycle database which all police forces have access to (orlo.uk/8RV1j).