Appeal for witnesses after a woman was assaulted while out running

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Portsmouth.

It happened at around 8am on Tuesday, February 18 when a woman was hit on the bottom by a man while she was out running in Hilsea.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 8am on Tuesday, 18 February, a woman in her 30s was running on Peronne Road toward the bridge over the M27 when an unknown man ran up behind her and hit her on her bottom.

Peronne Road, Hilsea | Google streetview

“He then ran off down a side road.

“The man is described as being white, aged between 20 and 30-years-old, around 6ft tall with an athletic build. He was wearing a black puffa jacket, a hoody worn tight around his face, and dark trousers.

“The incident caused the victim pain but no physical injuries.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that may assist our investigation.

“Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a man matching this description?

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250074428. You can also submit information via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”