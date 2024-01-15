Police launch appeal following assault in Southampton where 59-year-old sustained facial injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police want to speak to a person after a man was assaulted in Southampton. At around 12.40am during the early hours of Sunday, January 7, a 59-year-old man was assaulted on Osborne Road South. The victim sustained facial injuries and an injury to his shoulder.
The man police want to speak to is described as white, aged 35 to 45, 6ft, of medium build and with a bald head. He was wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket and blue trousers.
Anyone with information asked to contact the police on 101 or online quoting 44240008614. Provide more information to be added to a crime report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary