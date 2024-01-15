Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police want to speak to a person after a man was assaulted in Southampton. At around 12.40am during the early hours of Sunday, January 7, a 59-year-old man was assaulted on Osborne Road South. The victim sustained facial injuries and an injury to his shoulder.

The man police want to speak to is described as white, aged 35 to 45, 6ft, of medium build and with a bald head. He was wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket and blue trousers.