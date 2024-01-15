Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julian Alexander Rutkowski, of Weston Way, Eastleigh, has been jailed for 18 months for a racially aggravated public order offence, criminal damage and breach of a 24-month suspended sentence. The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to all the offences and was sentenced at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9. It follows a series of incidents in the early hours of the morning on Friday, September, 16, 2022, during which Rutkowski caused more than £25,000 worth of damage to businesses in Eastleigh town centre. At approximately 3.45am on the day in question, he spent half an hour smashing shop windows and doors and damaging an ATM. Amongst the shops he targeted were banks and charity shops. He caused £3,492.23 worth of damage to Halifax, £1,525.80 to Tesco Express, £1,283.38 worth of damage to Timpson, £6,610.90 of damage to Lloyds and £3,891.15 worth of damage to Barter for Things. He also caused damage to Emmaus, The Salvation Army and Istanbull Grill. As well as being identified from CCTV footage, crime scene investigators were also able to place Rutkowski at the scene of the crimes after finding traces of his blood on some of the smashed glass. He was also sentenced in relation to an incident on December 16, during which he entered a local GP surgery and racially abused a patient. During the incident, he was also verbally abusive towards staff members.

He received six months’ imprisonment for this, to run concurrent to the 18 months already handed down to him for the criminal damage and breach of suspended sentence. PC Carly Burt said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of this sentence and to see that Rutkowski will be spending time behind bars for his crimes. “In the space of half an hour on the morning of 16 September, he caused widespread damage to several businesses, leaving the owners and staff to clear away his mess and foot the significant bill for all the repairs. “The victim at the GP surgery was innocently going about her day when Rutkowski racially abused her in front of other patients and staff members. “This was a completely unprovoked verbal attack, which no person should ever have to experience. “I’d like to place on record my thanks praise to all the victims in these cases for speaking to us, supporting us in our investigation and helping to ensure Rutkowski was jailed.”

