Appeal launched to find missing 77-year-old Humberside man who may have travelled to Portsmouth
Eric, 77, from Humberside, was reported missing today (October 21) having last been seen at around 7.45am yesterday morning. Portsmouth police have shared an appeal from their Humberside colleagues as it believed he has travelled to the Portsmouth area.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Eric was last seen in the area of Ledbury Road at around 7.45am yesterday (Monday, October 20) and is described as being approximately 5ft 2 tall.
“Eric is believed to be wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms, Eric also uses a silver walking stick. At this time, it is believed he may have travelled to Portsmouth.
“If you have seen Eric, or know where he may be, please contact us on 101 quoting log 195 of 21 October.”