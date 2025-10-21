Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing 77-year-old man who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Eric, 77, from Humberside, was reported missing today (October 21) having last been seen at around 7.45am yesterday morning. Portsmouth police have shared an appeal from their Humberside colleagues as it believed he has travelled to the Portsmouth area.

Eric is believed to be wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms, and uses a silver walking stick. | Humberside Police

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Eric was last seen in the area of Ledbury Road at around 7.45am yesterday (Monday, October 20) and is described as being approximately 5ft 2 tall.

“Eric is believed to be wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms, Eric also uses a silver walking stick. At this time, it is believed he may have travelled to Portsmouth.

“If you have seen Eric, or know where he may be, please contact us on 101 quoting log 195 of 21 October.”