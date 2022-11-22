Appeal launched to find missing Charlie Jeans from Havant
Police are looking for a missing Havant man.
Charlie Jeans, 27, was last seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, at about 9.30pm on Sunday.
NOW READ: Popular Southsea dance teacher has died
He is white, 6ft 1in, and wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a pair of black Everlast sliders and a blue Lacoste baseball cap.
Most Popular
He is believed to still be in Havant ot Portsmouth.
Anyone who has seen Charlie since he went missing, or knows where he might be, has been asked to call police immediately on 101 quoting 44220472377.