News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Appeal launched to find missing Charlie Jeans from Havant

Police are looking for a missing Havant man.

By Tom Morton
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 1:22pm

Charlie Jeans, 27, was last seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, at about 9.30pm on Sunday.

NOW READ: Popular Southsea dance teacher has died

He is white, 6ft 1in, and wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a pair of black Everlast sliders and a blue Lacoste baseball cap.

Charlie Jeans, 27, was last seen at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth at around 9.30pm on Sunday, 20 November. He is believed to still be in the Havant and Portsmouth area and police want to find him

Most Popular

He is believed to still be in Havant ot Portsmouth.

Anyone who has seen Charlie since he went missing, or knows where he might be, has been asked to call police immediately on 101 quoting 44220472377.