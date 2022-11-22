Jean Hapgood, who founded and ran the Grosvenor Academy of Dancing in Southsea, died in a nursing home after illness at age 94.

Jean Wingham, (nee Hapgood), who has died. She kept her maiden name for her dance career and ran Grosvenor Academy of Dancing in Southsea

She was a vice-chairman of the Royal Academy of Dancing’s southern region, and over the years raised thousands of pounds for various Lord Mayor of Portsmouth annual appeals, with her charity shows at various venues including the Guildhall, the former Royal Marines Barracks at Eastney, and Portchester Community Centre.

At one stage, she had more than 300 pupils on her books, including students for ballet, tap, stage branch, modern and ballroom dancing. She also ran Saturday morning classes at Purbrook for more than 15 years.

A widow to Colin Wingham, she used her maiden name Hapgood throughout her dancing career, and she leaves a son, Mark, a daughter-in-law, Sally, and four grandchildren, Mollie, Tom, Joe and Sam.