Well-known Portsmouth dance teacher Jean Hapgood has died aged 94
A POPULAR Portsmouth dance teacher who had a thriving career has sadly died aged 94.
One of the best-known dancing teachers in the Portsmouth area, in the second half of the 20th century, has sadly died.
Jean Hapgood, who founded and ran the Grosvenor Academy of Dancing in Southsea, died in a nursing home after illness at age 94.
After setting up her school in Green Road, she relocated her studios to her Sussex Place home until her retirement in 1995 which ended a 52-year teaching career.
She was a vice-chairman of the Royal Academy of Dancing’s southern region, and over the years raised thousands of pounds for various Lord Mayor of Portsmouth annual appeals, with her charity shows at various venues including the Guildhall, the former Royal Marines Barracks at Eastney, and Portchester Community Centre.
At one stage, she had more than 300 pupils on her books, including students for ballet, tap, stage branch, modern and ballroom dancing. She also ran Saturday morning classes at Purbrook for more than 15 years.
One of Miss Hapgood’s proudest moments was teaching 200 sailors from Gosport to dance the Hornpipe at the 1946 FA Cup Final at Wembley. In the 1940s and 1950s, she danced on stage as a chorus girl at venues including the King’s Theatre, Southsea, and on the Isle of Wight.
A widow to Colin Wingham, she used her maiden name Hapgood throughout her dancing career, and she leaves a son, Mark, a daughter-in-law, Sally, and four grandchildren, Mollie, Tom, Joe and Sam.
A funeral service is being held at Portchester Community Centre on Thursday November 24, at 12.15pm.